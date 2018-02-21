Disney reportedly plans 'Muppets' reboot for its streaming service

The tipsters also said that Disney was exploring projects based on other recognizable names, including Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Father of the Bride, The Mighty Ducks and The Parent Trap. In essence: if you have any positive memory associated with a Disney production, there's a chance (if just a chance) it's coming back as a streaming series.

You probably won't hear about a definitive show roster until closer to the actual launch, which is currently expected in fall 2019. However, The Muppets and other titles reinforce the belief that Disney sees its service as a complement to the likes of Netflix rather than a direct competitor. It's focusing on the family-friendly programming you'd expect from a Disney-branded offering rather than trying to match the selection you see elsewhere.