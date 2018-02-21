Volvo adds the V60 wagon to its car subscription service

Care by Volvo is a bit like a lease but also includes insurance, maintenance like oil changes, wear and tear items like wiper blades and tires and roadside assistance. It's currently available on the automaker's small XC40 SUV starting at $600 a month.

There's no word on what the subscription rate for the V60 will be at this time. But like the rest of the current Volvo lineup, it includes the Sensus infotainment system, Pilot Assist semi-autonomous driving, and a host of safety features (Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, Cross Traffic Alert) because it's Volvo.

When it lands in the United States next year, The V60 will be available with two configurations. The T5 front wheel drive version will push out 250 horsepower while the T6 with all-wheel drive will be available with 316 horsepower. There will also be two plug-in hybrids available.

The wagon is such an integral part of the Volvo DNA, that when people think about the brand, they immediately picture the 200 Series wagons. This is the evolution of that car and frankly, for a station wagon, it's stunning.