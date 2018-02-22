LG updates its cheap K-series phones with new hardware

After renewing its high-end mobile push through 2017 with new G and V series phones, LG is taking another shot at the low-to-mid range with these K-series devices. The new K8 and K10 (with three sub-models that vary in RAM, built-in storage and color) will debut at MWC 2018 next week and pack specs that match their slots in the lineup. The metal-framed 5.3-inch K10 claims a 13MP rear camera snagged from the G6, but with only a single lens, to go with its 8MP front camera and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
The K8 leans on software tweaks to keep owners happy with its 8MP/5MP front/rear camera combo, offering tweaks like gesture control, HDR and Flash Jump Shot that takes continuous shots to create GIFs on demand. There's no word on the price, but current K10 models can be found for between $70 - $130, while the existing K8 goes for about $60. The bad news with these versions is their software -- they'll ship with Android 7.1.2 Nougat which is nearly a year old at this point, but not unusual at that price point.
K10
- Chipset: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core
- Display: 5.3-inch HD In-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 277ppi)
- Memory:
- K10+ : 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
- K10: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
- K10α : 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
- Camera:
- K10+ : Rear 13MP / Front 8MP or 5MP (Wide)
- K10: Rear 13MP / Front 8MP or 5MP (Wide)
- K10α : Rear 8MP / Front 5MP
- Battery: 3,000mAh (embedded)
- Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat
- Size: 148.7 x 75.3 x 8.68mm
- Weight: 162g
- Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 Type B / NFC
- Colors:
- K10+: Moroccan Blue / Terra Gold
- K10 : Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue / Terra Gold
- K10α: Aurora Black / Terra Gold
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner / FM Radio / Flash Jump Shot / Music Flash /
K8
- Time Helper / Quick Capture / Quick Shutter
- Chipset: 1.3 GHz Quad-Core
- Display: 5.0-inch HD On-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 294ppi)
- Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM / microSD (up to 32GB)
- Camera: Rear 8MP / Front 5MP
- Battery: 2,500mAh (removable)
- Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat
- Size: 146.3 x 73.2 x 8.2mm
- Weight: 152g
- Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 Type B
- Colors: Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue / Terra Gold
- Other: FM Radio / Flash Jump Shot / Music Flash / Time Helper / Quick Capture / Quick Shutter