SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 carrying internet satellites

Today's Falcon launch carries 2 SpaceX test satellites for global broadband. If successful, Starlink constellation will serve least served. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2018

In addition to deploying those payloads, SpaceX also attempted to recover the rocket's nosecone -- a piece of the rocket that protects the cargo during launch that the company hasn't tried to recover during previous launches. A new barge called "Mr. Steven," outfitted with a large net, waited for the nosecone, or fairing, to return back to Earth. However, Elon Musk tweeted that the boat wasn't able to catch the nosecone -- it missed by a few hundred meters -- but the nosecone landed intact in the water. If SpaceX can collect and reuse this particular part during future launches, it could save as much as $6 million per launch. Today's launch was initially scheduled for last Saturday, but had to be rescheduled twice, first for more testing and then again due to heavy winds.

The launch took place at Vandenberg Air Force Base earlier this morning. We'll update this post once we have information about the deployment of the two Microsats.