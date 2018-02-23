Apple devices at a California repair center keep calling 911

When the calls are answered, either no one is on the line or dispatchers can hear people in the background discussing Apple devices and repairs. "The times when it's greatly impacting us is when we have other emergencies happening and we may have a dispatcher on another 911 call that may have to put that call on hold to triage the incoming call," police dispatcher Jamie Hudson told CBS Sacramento.

While it's unclear exactly what is going on, the influx of accidental 911 calls could be due to the Emergency SOS feature on iPhones and Apple Watches. Holding down the Apple Watch's side button for a few seconds or either clicking the iPhone's power button five times in a row or holding it down along with a volume button can trigger an emergency call. It could be that while Apple's phones or smartwatches are under repair, that feature is being unintentionally triggered.

Apple told CBS Sacramento that it was aware of the issue and was working with the police stations to rectify it.