Facebook removes VR shooting demo from conservative conference

Bullet Train lead programmer Nick Whiting told Engadget in 2015 that in this game, the player is "badass...you can't die. You can grab bullets out of the air and throw them back. You can throw guns at people, and then teleport back and shoot the guy next to them."

While Facebook has been criticized by conservatives over alleged bias, the demo, and its appearance at the conference is interesting. ThinkProgress spoke to attendees who had seen "proof" that students from the school were crisis actors on Facebook, while several conservative leaders including Donald Trump have blamed violent incidents on violent videogames.

Hugo Barra: