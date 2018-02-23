Android Go phones will be available soon

Over the last few months, Google has been introducing lightweight "Go" editions of its popular apps, such as Gmail and Google Assistant. It's a concerted effort and catering to a traditionally underserved market in tech: Those who have older phones and who have purchased newer, but cheaper, phones. It's especially important in developing areas, where people might not be able to afford the newest, most powerful phones. Now Google will give those users hardware that is dedicated to and optimized for Android Oreo (Go Edition).