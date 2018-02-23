Netflix courts HGTV fans with its first home makeover series

It won't be the only home property show on Netflix -- it already hosts series like Reno My Reno, Brojects and Grand Designs -- but it's the first original of this type of show commissioned by the service. The show comes from British production company Barcroft Productions.

Netflix also recently announced it would be expanding its slate of animated originals with a new Tiffany Haddish-led series from the team behind Bojack Horseman called Tuca & Bertie. It also just snagged the rights to the Duplass Brothers' next four films.