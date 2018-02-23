Tesla wants to install charging stations at your office

While Tesla's Destination program installs chargers on restaurant, hotel and resort parking lots that anybody can use, the Workplace program focuses on company employees. According to Electrek, only people employed by a Workplace partner will be able to use the chargers, so don't expect to spot them on Tesla's navigation system. After all, the companies themselves will have to pay for the electricity Teslas use.

Tesla's statement posted by Electrek reads:

"As Tesla's fleet continues to grow, it is more important than ever for our customers to be able to easily charge their cars where they park. The most convenient way to charge is to plug in overnight at home, and for most people, this is all that is needed. For others, such as those who live in an apartment, Tesla is introducing its new Workplace Charging program. Charging at work is simple and convenient, just plug in and your car is charged by the time you're done for the day.

For qualified employers or commercial property managers who choose to provide an EV charging option, Tesla will review, donate their Tesla Wall Connectors and provide installation assistance. Energy costs will be the responsibility of the property."