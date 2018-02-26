CBS launches 24/7 sports streaming network for news and analysis

CBS announced plans for a 24/7 sports streaming channel last year and it now joins the network's other streaming offerings, including its subscription service CBS All Access and its 24/7 news streaming network CBSN. The company says that CBS Sports HQ is based on CBSN's model and infrastructure. Today's launch comes ahead of ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN Plus, which is scheduled to launch this spring.

CBS Sports announcers and reporters will also appear on CBS Sports HQ programming. Anchors for the new network's sports coverage include Jorge Andres, Dalen Cuff, Jenny Dell, Hakem Dermish, Jamie Erdahl, Chris Hassel, Casey Kiernan and Nick Kostos. Analysts include Raja Bell, Carlos Boozer, Jim Bowden, Rashad Evans, Rip Hamilton, Danny Kanell, Brady Quinn, Thomas Rongen and David Samson. You can see a full list of who will be involved in network coverage here. CBS Sports HQ is currently available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, CBSN and CBS All Access.