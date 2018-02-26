Huawei's P20 smartphone may sport an iPhone-style notch

The prototypes don't give away too many other features, but you can spot a few. Dual Leica-branded rear cameras (here disguised as "Bydca") would make their expected return, and the phone would naturally run a flavor of Android Oreo. And whether your like it or not, the headphone jack would go away. It's safe to presume the P20 will one of Huawei's higher-end Kirin processors and the latest flavor of its EMUI interface.

Provided this is what the P20 is like, you won't have to wait long to get the full scoop. Huawei is holding a P20 launch event on March 27th, and it's promising that the new smartphone will pack "revolutionary photography" and help you "see mooore [sic] with AI." This probably won't be a modest update to the P10 -- the question is whether or not it's truly worth the hype.