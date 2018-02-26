Vivo’s all-screen concept phone hides a pop-up selfie cam

And when I say barely there, I mean it: they're 1.8mm around the top and sides, and 4.3mm at the bottom. The company says the phone's screen to body ratio would reach an astonishing 98 percent if that bottom bezel was as slim as the others. That would be an odd data point to just toss out there if Vivo never planned to do it, but a spokesperson wouldn't confirm my suspicions. Still, as close to a full-screen phone as I've seen, and that's worth appreciating even if the initial thrill of bezel-less designs has kind of worn off.

Naturally, Vivo's design means compromises had to be made. To completely excise space around the top of the display, the company had to ditch the traditional earpiece and selfie camera design. Fortunately, the fixes are clever as hell. An exciter wedged beneath the display effectively turns the whole thing into the earpiece (and one you can hear without your ear pressed to the screen, no less). There's still a single down-firing speaker for traditional speakerphone calls, but the canned demo call Vivo ran me through was remarkably crisp. It sounded a little space-y too if I'm honest, though I couldn't tell whether that was because of the phone or the room I was sitting in.