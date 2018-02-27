Epix is the first US network to stream 4K content within its apps

If you're about eye-watering clarity when it comes to home entertainment, get yourself an Epix subscription. The network has announced that from today it'll be offering Ultra HD content on its platform -- the first such offering from any premium network in the US. The service launches with a select number of movies and original programs, including a raft of old-school James Bond films and newer additions such as Arrival, Star Trek Beyond, Transformers: The Last Knight and the Epix original series Get Shorty.
According to Epix's chief digital officer Jon Dakss, the service comes as a result of the widespread adoption of Ultra HD TV sets in the US, which provides a "great deal of opportunity" for the network to tap into this high-demand space. Epix was for a long time owned by four studios (Lionsgate, MGM, Paramount and Viacom), but April 2017 saw MGM drop more than $1 billion on full ownership, so this new offering is a clear example of the studio maximizing its investment.