F1's streaming service will be ready for April's Grand Prix

The governing body says that all of the practices, qualifying and races will be live-streamed, in addition to press conferences and pre-and-post race interviews. For now, it'll only be available on desktop and web browsers, with TV apps for Amazon, Android and iOS to come in the future. Subscriptions will run between $8 and $12, with Reuters reporting there will be an option for a $100 annual subscription.

Here's what the F1 TV service will look like #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZXFm3yWCCr — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) February 27, 2018

It's part of an overhaul for the entire F1 broadcast package, not just streaming. Motorsport says traditional TV broadcasts will feature lower camera angles and revised graphics packages. The latter is an attempt to make it easier for folks to grasp what's happening during a grand prix race, while the former should deliver a more accurate sense of speed for viewers. There's a video preview at the source link, but if you're impatient, check out the tweet above for an idea of how it'll all look.

