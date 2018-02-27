Fitbit's Adidas-branded smartwatch will cost you $330

The workouts are short, on-screen routines, between five and 15 minutes long and include exercises aimed at improving strength, stability and speed, boosting your metabolism and guiding you through proper pre- and post-workout stretches. You can also expect to find all of the features included in the original Ionic, our review of which you can check out here.

Yesterday, the company said during an earnings call that it would be working on a "family" of smartwatches this year and that they would be produced with mass appeal in mind. Fitbit lost $277.2 million last year and saw a 32 percent drop in the number of devices it sold compared to 2016.

The Fitbit Ionic: Adidas edition comes with an Ink Blue and Ice Gray band and is priced at $330/£300. You can preorder it starting today through Fitbit.com and a handful of online retailers. It will become available in stores -- including Amazon, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Kohl's, Macy's and Nordstrom -- on March 19th.