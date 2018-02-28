Facebook's job listings are now available in over 40 countries

Product Manager Gaurav Dosi told Engadget that he expects the service to translate well to other countries (many people need jobs, after all). That's particularly true given the mobile integration. Many would-be workers in some countries don't have a home PC for their job hunts, so this gives them a readily available way to find openings.

This is both about giving companies a better solution than informal listings and, to a degree, reducing the need to wander to sites like LinkedIn. It not only keeps you visiting Facebook for longer (and thus viewing more ads), it encourages companies to maintain official presences. Not that there's much room to complain -- this could help companies fill positions faster than usual, and might just help you land a dream job.