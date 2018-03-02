MoviePass blackouts and anti-fraud tests upset some customers

As we continue to enhance our service for everyone, certain inventory may not be available at all times, and the only place all of this is reflected in real-time is in the app. Please make sure to always check the app before heading to the theaters! — MoviePass (@MoviePass) March 1, 2018

The other issue is the reports it has been requiring some users to send in pictures of their ticket stub before using their card again, ostensibly to prevent abuse. In a statement to Gizmodo, MoviePass said "There are multiple methods by which individuals can abuse our service, so we are developing and testing a few different catch-all systems that will help prevent against fraud...The group we are testing this feature on has not done anything wrong, but they will help us to determine if this new system is effective."