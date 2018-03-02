The UK is getting an all-game show streaming service

A streaming service dedicated to game shows seems rather niche, but that's what IQTV's founders are going for. "Intelligent quiz shows represent an attractive, untapped genre for a niche SVOD service," Henwood told Variety. "They have significant and very loyal audiences, their brands are enduring, their hosts are highly recognizable with a strong social media following." He also told Deadline that IQTV is meant to appeal to a "post-millennial" and "upmarket" audience.

The service will be limited to the UK at launch, but the team hopes to expand it internationally with France and Northern Europe offering attractive markets going forward. While IQTV will host already established titles initially, in the future, there may be interest in developing original shows for the platform, Henwood told Deadline. The service will cost ￡3.49 (approximately $4.80) and will also launch with an app that will allow viewers to play along with the shows.