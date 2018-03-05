Microsoft is reportedly testing Cortana in Outlook mobile

Cortana has been becoming more useful when it comes to emails. Last year, Microsoft introduced the ability for Cortana to scan your emails and remind you to do certain tasks and it also demonstrated a feature that would allow the assistant to sort and summarize your emails. Cortana can also now connect to Gmail accounts.

The Verge reports that the integration is currently being tested internally. If Microsoft decides to go forward with it, the feature would then go through beta testing prior to a public release.