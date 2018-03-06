Honda's Urban EV pre-orders start in early 2019

Don't expect to get the exact vehicle you saw in September 2017. While the cheerful-looking design is likely to remain largely intact, the Urban EV was a concept car -- Honda is likely to scale back a lot of the technology as the practical realities of manufacturing take over. You probably won't get the cute external displays or the ultra-wide touchscreen. We'd also expect Honda to tone down certain flourishes, like the square-like steering wheel and wooden dash. Still, it's notable that Honda is making the Urban EV in the first place -- you won't have to give up that iconic look just to drive an emissions-free Honda machine.