'Luke Cage' season two premieres June 22nd

Jessica Jones isn't the only streaming Marvel show getting a long due follow-up. Netflix has posted a teaser clip confirming that Luke Cage's second season will premiere on June 22nd. The video itself doesn't reveal much about the story, but it's evident from the description that the stakes have changed. Cage is now a hero, but that makes him a bigger target -- and a "formidable new foe" will make him deal with the "fine line" between a champion and the villains he's supposed to be fighting.