Nissan’s debut Formula E design is inspired by the Doppler effect

The Gen 2 cars look like no other formula car, with a futuristic, Blade Runner-esque vibe. That's part due to the aerodynamics. In place of a rear wing, a venturi flares out over the back wheels. It's there mainly to reduce drag, as Formula E cars don't require the massive downforces needed on much faster F1 racers.

You might also expect a Nissan race car to be white and red, but the look of the Gen 2 EVs inspired the design team to try for something a little more... intimidating. As such, it sports black, white and patterned grays, with red only appearing on the accents.

Nissan has zero experience in Formula E despite its rich motorsports history, so it's hard to say how the car will do. But just sitting there, it looks like it's going about 300 miles per hour. The texturing and gradients, Nissan said, were inspired by the sonic pulse created by the Doppler effect.

"At first glance, the season five Formula E car looked to our design team like an EV-powered supersonic bird in flight," said Nissan's senior VP of global design, Alfonso Albaisa. "Formula E racers are virtually silent, with explosive speed bursts. Thus, naturally, we turned to Doppler when designing the livery."