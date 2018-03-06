Pepe The Frog’s creator sues Infowars for copyright infringement

As the Hollywood Reporter notes, Infowars is currently selling a poster that features Pepe The Frog alongside likenesses of Donald Trump, Milo Yiannopoulos, Ann Coulter, Matt Drudge, Roger Stone, Paul Joseph Watson, Kellyanne Conway and two Trump supporters known as Diamond and Silk. Trump's "MAGA" slogan is written on the bottom. Furie has filed a lawsuit against Infowars for its use of Pepe in the poster saying in his complaint that he "did not authorize the use of the Pepe image or character in this poster, and does not approve of the association of Pepe with Alex Jones or any of the other figures in this poster, or with the 'MAGA' slogan."

Furie is seeking damages and any profits made from the poster. He's also asking for an injunction that would prohibit Infowars and anyone working with the site from using Pepe's likeness.