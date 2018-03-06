Washington is the first state to pass its own net neutrality law

"A person engaged in the provision of broadband internet access service in Washington state... may not: Block lawful content, applications, services or nonharmful devices, subject to network management; impair or degrade lawful internet traffic; engage in paid prioritization," the bill reads.

Washington is the first state to establish a law protecting Net Neutrality. HB 2282 will be put into practice 90 days from now (by June 6th) or whenever the FCC's Restoring Internet Freedom order takes effect, whichever comes first. While executive orders are how some states are dealing with the unpopular decision, net neutrality becoming a law in Washington should make it harder to undo or challenge in court. Here's to hoping more states follow Washington's lead -- an open internet is too important to not protect.