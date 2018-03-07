You can now ask Cortana to check your Outlook email

There's no mention of whether or not this will be enabled for Cortana on Android and iOS, although the AI helper isn't tightly integrated on those platforms.

It might not take much to call Cortana when you need it, either. If you have an Invoke, you can activate the voice assistant just by saying "Cortana" instead of "hey Cortana" as you normally do. There's no mention of support for Windows 10 or other platforms, but it's still helpful -- much like Amazon's "Alexa" hotword, it should help you start commands that much faster.