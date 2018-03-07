You can now ask Cortana to check your Outlook email

Do you thrive on Outlook email, but wish you didn't have to stare at your PC or phone to catch new messages? You don't have to... if you have the right devices. Microsoft's Cortana assistant now lets you check for new Outlook emails using your voice if you're using Windows 10 or a Harman Kardon Invoke speaker and have set your language to US English. If you've used similar features with voice assistants like Siri, it behaves in a similar way: you can ask if there are new messages, get a summary of what's new and (most importantly) offer a short reply if it makes sense.
There's no mention of whether or not this will be enabled for Cortana on Android and iOS, although the AI helper isn't tightly integrated on those platforms.
It might not take much to call Cortana when you need it, either. If you have an Invoke, you can activate the voice assistant just by saying "Cortana" instead of "hey Cortana" as you normally do. There's no mention of support for Windows 10 or other platforms, but it's still helpful -- much like Amazon's "Alexa" hotword, it should help you start commands that much faster.