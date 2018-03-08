Some of the best Batman games are coming to EA's Origin Access on PC

Homegrown games on EA's Origin Access service are getting some company. Starting today, your subscription will also include, erm, access to titles from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment including a trio of the Batman: Arkham games. Unfortunately we can't trade Arkham: Origins for Arkham Knight (above), but that's just how things work out at the moment.
The Lego Batman games are on offer today as well, and soon Bulletstorm - Lite, The Witness and Wasteland 2 will be added. You'll notice that WBIE's big game from last fall, Middle-earth: Shadow of War is absent here, but EA's new Out of the Park Baseball '19 management sim is here. They're basically the same thing, right?
There's a seven day trial if you want to preview everything currently available. Just remember -- this is different from the Xbox One's EA Access, and only covers PC games.