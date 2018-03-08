See all the wild cars and concepts from the Geneva Motor Show

Ferrari unveils more powerful cars with every auto show. With a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 , the 488 Pista marries a monster 710-horsepower V8 with a curb weight under 3,000 pounds, making it a racetrack-ready production car. At the same time, the chassis is stuffed with electronics that let you control how you toss it around. The so-called Side-Slip Control (SSC) system lets you drift the 488 Pista if you dare, but can straighten it out with an electronic jab to the inside brakes if you mishandle it.

PAL-V Liberty Flying Car

Bless the hearts of those folks brave enough to build and back flying cars. We first saw the PAL-V Liberty way back in 2012, and here it is six years later in Geneva. As a reminder, the gyrocopter can do 110 miles per hour in the sky and, after you fold down the rotor assembly, cruise at 60 mph on roads. It's slated to go on sale for $600,000, which is a lot for a vehicle that's slower than a Cessna 152 -- but hey, flying car! The PAL-V is still waiting for that very hard-to-get FAA certification.

Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder

When a 1,900-horsepower car comes along, 640 horsepower somehow seems quaint. But Lamborghini's $300,000 Huracán Performante Spyder does have a removable top that lets you feel the wind in your hair. But not too much -- when you lower the roof at speeds of up to 30 mph, the "active aero" system releases fins that reduce noise and wind turbulence. It's powered by a 5.2-liter V10 motor, and don't expect an EV supercar from Lamborghini anytime soon.

Toyota GR Racing Concept

An all-new Supra didn't arrive this year, as many folks had hoped, but Toyota did give us a possible taste with the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept. Other than the enormous wing, the carbon-fiber racer doesn't look too different from the FT-1 concept that debuted last year. As for the production Supra, don't fret: It's definitely, probably coming soonish, so hopefully we'll see it at one of the next auto shows. Luckily, you'll be able to (virtually) drive the GR Racing Concept when it comes to Gran Turismo Sport in April.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.