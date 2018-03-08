‘Okami HD’ arrives on Nintendo Switch July 10th

Switch owners get the HD remastered version, which was released for the Xbox One, PC and PS4 last September -- hopefully at the same $20 price. But thankfully Nintendo's console will let you handle those troublesome brush controls either on the touchscreen or using the Joy-Con's motion controls. Those who breezed through Breath of the Wild and yearn for another Zelda adventure should definitely pick up the beautiful game when it's added to the Nintendo eShop on July 10th.