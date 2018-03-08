This penguin selfie is the best thing you'll see all day

Because the camera was set to record by Gault and not the penguins, I guess it doesn't technically count as a selfie, but it also means that the team will hopefully be able to avoid the legal issues that followed the 2011 "monkey selfie." David Slater, the photographer whose camera the monkey used to snap the image, was sued by PETA, which claimed the male crested black macaque's copyright had been infringed when Slater published the image in a book. The dispute was ultimately settled last year when Slater agreed to donate 25 percent of his future revenue from the macaque's selfies to charities that work to protect the species' habitat.

