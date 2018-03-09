Surviving Westworld at SXSW

The experience was also enhanced by the fact that, upon our arrival, we were welcomed by a Host wearing an all-white dress -- like you'd see welcoming guests to the park on the show. She was standing behind a shelf full of western-style guns and knives, though we weren't actually able to choose a weapon of our choice. They did have cowboy hats for the visitors, though, so that gave it a more realistic feel. Then, after you go to through the train that takes you to Westworld (this one was just a prop, as we actually got there in themed shuttle bus), our first stop was the Sweetwater post office. Weirdly enough, both Jessica and I had letters waiting for us.

Mine was from someone I didn't know, who warned me that the people in the town were acting strange and I needed to be on the lookout. Hers was about women suffrage and said that the revolution was imminent. Thankfully, we both managed to make it out alive after two hours. Is it wrong that we both wish we could go back?

