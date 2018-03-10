Snapchat and Instagram pull Giphy stickers over racist GIF

[Image credit: TechCrunch]

People found the same thing on Instagram shortly after, and the social network decided to follow suit. Its spokesperson echoed Snapchat's statement, telling TechCrunch that it has "stopped [its] integration with Giphy as they investigate the issue." Snapchat has poor track record when it comes to racial sensitivity -- it released racist image filters more than once -- but the fact that the sticker is also available on Instagram makes this a Giphy issue.

Giphy's community guidelines says it doesn't allow anything that contains Hate Speech, but it looks like at least one fell through the cracks. A spokesperson told us the image made its way to the platforms due to a bug in its content moderation filters. The online GIF database has since fixed the issue and is currently reviewing every sticker it offers by hand: