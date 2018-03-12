Panasonic designed blinkers for the digital age

There could be a whole category of recent devices labeled "technology to keep you from being distracted by technology." From "dumb phones" to revivals of Ektachrome film, the same companies that contribute to our digital exhaustion are trying to provide the answer with... more tech.

Enter Wear Space, a prototype we spotted at Panasonic's SXSW exhibition. A collaboration with Japanese fashion designer Kunihiko Morinaga, it embeds noise-cancelling headphones in what's basically a glorified horse blinker. The idea is to keep you focused when working in open spaces like coffee shops or communal co-working spots.