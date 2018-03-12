London Mayor: Tech companies aren't above the law

Khan called out Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for not doing enough to prevent the spread of fake news, hate speech, harassment and propaganda on their platforms. He leaned on his own experience, reading out abusive tweets he had received, and said that, with all the skills and resources these companies have at their disposal, they should be doing more to address the problems that make them toxic.

"Ultimately, there must be greater responsibility taken by some tech companies for the impact they're having on the world," Khan said. He added that he appreciates the way sites like Facebook and Twitter can connect users with loved ones and other like-minded people, but that it's also important to not lose sight of how they're being used to divide communities all across the globe.

He added that if Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and others don't take this issue seriously, they could set themselves up to be regulated by governments everywhere. Khan pointed to a law Germany passed last year, which allows the country to fine social networks up to €50 million (around $62 million) if they fail to remove abusive posts within 24 hours. Khan said he hopes it doesn't come to that, though, as he believes those type of laws hamper free speech rights.