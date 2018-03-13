GM may test a carsharing program this summer

This program would only be open to GM owners, and GM would take a slice of the revenue. It basically would work like an Airbnb for cars. While startups like Turo and Getaround do exist in this space, no existing companies has the clout or resources or reach of GM. The company also has an advantage because of the wide owner base it can draw from.

It makes sense that, with the success of Maven, GM would want to expand the program. And by turning the program over to current car owners, rather than using its own fleet of cars, it gives GM access to many more vehicles without having to actually own and maintain them.

Update: This article was updated to add a statement from GM's Maven PR spokesperson.