Netflix won’t reward kids with 'patches' for watching TV

Last week, reports surfaced that Netflix was testing a sort of rewards program wherein children could earn "patches" for watching shows like A Series of Unfortunate Events and Fuller House. While the patches didn't come with any additional benefits and didn't unlock new content, some expressed concern that it would encourage children to watch too much TV. The feature was just a test with no guarantee of a full launch, but Netflix has now told us that the feature won't be seeing a wide release. A spokesperson for the company told us today, "We've concluded the test for patches and have decided not to move forward with the feature for kids. We test lots of things at Netflix in order to learn what works well -- and what doesn't work well -- for our members."