Google Lens visual search rolls out on iOS

After making a slow march across Android devices, Google's AI-powered visual search is coming to iOS. Apple device owners should see a preview of Google Lens pop up in the latest version of their Google Photos app over the next week. In case you've forgotten how it works, the idea is that your camera will recognize items in a picture and be able to take action with tie-ins to Google Assistant. Of course, now that you can use the technology the question is whether or not you should.