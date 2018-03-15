Google Maps can find wheelchair-accessible routes

Google announced today that Maps is getting a new feature aimed at helping those in wheelchairs or people with other mobility restrictions. While lots of people rely on apps like Google Maps to help them get where they're going, they're not always so useful when it comes to finding wheelchair-accessible routes. But now, Google is launching a feature that will let users select a route that can accomodate wheelchairs and it's rolling out now in London, New York City, Tokyo, Mexico City, Boston and Sydney.
To get to it, first type your destination into Google Maps and then tap "Directions" and the public transportation icon. Tap "Options" and under the Routes section you'll now see "Wheelchair accessible" as an available selection.
Last year, in an effort to expand its accessibility information, Google made it easier for users to contribute such info and through the help of Local Guides, it says it was able to add accessibility information for over 12 million places. Google says it's working with transit agencies in other cities in order to expand its new feature to more metro areas.