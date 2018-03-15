'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' arrives on September 14th, 2018

Square Enix has revealed that Lara Croft's next chapter will be Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third and "climactic finale" in her origin trilogy. A new video teaser (below) has Lara fighting soldiers in the jungle, and finishes with a dramatic shot of an eclipse over some kind of ziggurat or pyramid. More importantly, the end of the video shows that the game will be fully revealed on April 27, 2018, and released on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC on September 14th, 2018.
Experience Lara Croft's defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be revealed April 27th. Available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 14th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/jujMf47kJH— Tomb Raider (@tombraider) March 15, 2018
There's no news on which developer is building the game, but Kotaku reported earlier that it would be Eidos Montreal, the studio that created Deus Ex:Mankind Divided, rather than Crystal Dynamics, the California company behind the last two Tomb Raider games.