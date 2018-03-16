‘ARK: Survival Evolved’ brings dinosaurs to your phone this Spring

Open-world survival game ARK: Survival Evolved was one of the bigger early access games back in 2015, eventually launching a couple of years later on PS4, Xbox One and Steam and gathering 13 million players in the process. Now the title is coming to mobile devices as a free-to-play game. Publisher Studio Wildcard promises the same online experience as the PC and console versions, including a massive island to explore, more than 80 dinosaurs to tame, crafting and building features and multiplayer tribes to join.

Developer War Drum Studios (Bully, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Max Payne Mobile) launched a closed beta for ARK today (iOS-only for now), with a full launch set for later this Spring on both iOS and Android.