Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: War Drum Studios
save
Save
share

‘ARK: Survival Evolved’ brings dinosaurs to your phone this Spring

There's an iOS-only closed beta you can sign up for right now, too.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
34m ago in Mobile
Comments
68 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
War Drum Studios

Open-world survival game ARK: Survival Evolved was one of the bigger early access games back in 2015, eventually launching a couple of years later on PS4, Xbox One and Steam and gathering 13 million players in the process. Now the title is coming to mobile devices as a free-to-play game. Publisher Studio Wildcard promises the same online experience as the PC and console versions, including a massive island to explore, more than 80 dinosaurs to tame, crafting and building features and multiplayer tribes to join.

Developer War Drum Studios (Bully, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Max Payne Mobile) launched a closed beta for ARK today (iOS-only for now), with a full launch set for later this Spring on both iOS and Android.

ARK: Survival Evolved sets you naked, cold and hungry on the beach of an island filled with dinosaurs and potentially hostile other players. You've got to gather resources, build tools, grow crops and hunt for food. You can tame the dinos as you come across them, riding your sauropods across the island for bragging rights. If exploration is more your bag, you can find rare blueprints and Explorer Notes from previous residents of the island, too. You can also team up with up to 50 other players to tame the wilderness or play on your own in single-player mode.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr