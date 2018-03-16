Audi Sport's e-tron GT will be based on Porsche's Mission E

Speaking of the e-tron Quattro (below), Audi revealed that it will be priced at 80,000 euros or about $100,000. So far, we've seen it only in a disguised form, but we'll get a much better look when the automaker releases more details in August. It might hit the market fairly soon as a 2019 model, and so far we know that it will be built using a carbon-neutral fabrication process and accept a 150kW fast charge.

As Road & Track points out, Audi has been working on a three-motor system to allow for advanced torque vectoring, but Porsche has already said that the Mission E will use just one motor per axle. That means that while Audi Sport's e-tron GT might share the Mission E platform, it could use different drivetrain components. Once it arrives, the GT will be Audi's e-tron flagship car.