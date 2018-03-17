Android Auto can unlock your phone with a swipe

Google understandably shuts down easy access to your phone when Android Auto is turned on, since you're supposed to be focused on the road. But what if you do need access to your phone while it's still paired with your car? It should be easy from now on: Google has quietly added swipe-to-unlock access to your phone while Android Auto is active. If you absolutely need to pull over and check a third-party messaging app (or have a passenger do it for you), you don't have to jump through hoops to get to your home screen.