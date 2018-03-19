'Gunhead' puts an artistic twist on a first-person shooter game

Your goal is to loot during your journey and, along the way, take down the monstrous creatures who are trying to stop you. You'll come across enemies with purple tentacles, others who look like a fish made out of steel and bones and drones that shoot bullets at you mercilessly. Naturally, you are the main character in Gunhead after all, so you have a rocket launcher and an automatic weapon to defend yourself. You also have a jetpack, which lets you jump between platforms while you're inside each spaceship, trying to take down their core and make them implode.

Gunhead feels like a mix of games such as Borderlands or Fallout, and that says a lot about it because at times you forget that this is an indie. It's just executed well, both visually and in terms of the overall gameplay. Another nice touch is that if you're having trouble keeping up with your enemies or getting out of a spaceship, you'll get some assistance from characters claiming to be engineers or scientists, who will help ensure that you make it past each level. Think: Star Fox-like mini-cutscenes.