Image credit: Nathan Ingraham / Engadget
Uber stops all self-driving car tests after fatal accident

It's stopping all tests in Tempe, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Toronto.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
25m ago in Transportation
Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Uber is putting all of its self-driving vehicle tests on hold after one of its cars struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona early Monday morning. According to ABC affiliate KNXV, the car had a human operator behind the wheel but was in autonomous mode. A woman walking on a crosswalk was struck by the car and she later died in the hospital due to the injuries she sustained. Uber says that it is working with the the local authorities.

While this isn't the first fatal accident involving a self-driving vehicle, it does appear to be the first resulting in the death of a pedestrian. "Our hearts go out to the victim's family," Uber tweeted today.

Developing...

