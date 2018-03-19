What's on TV: 'Sea of Thieves,' 'Krypton' and 'Roxanne, Roxanne'

While the NCAA tournament moves on to the Sweet Sixteen and Elite 8, gamers have some interesting new options as Sea of Thieves arrives on PC and Xbox One, and the co-op escape game A Way Out goes on sale with an unusual twist -- as long as you buy it, you can play with a friend even if they haven't. On TV, Syfy drops its Superman prequel series Krypton and Portlandia wraps up its series run. Netflix has a busy release schedule this week, with the hip-hop biopic Roxanne, Roxanne, as well as a movie starring the Workaholics guys: Game Over, Man!. For movie fans there's Jumanji available in 4K, and the F1 series starts Sunday morning on ESPN. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).