HTC's Desire 12 phones are pretty, but unremarkable

Speaking of, the Desire 12 models are clad in an acrylic glass that pays homage to the U11's unique look, albeit with a more durable body. And inside the smaller phone's case, you'll find a MediaTek MT6739 paired with either 2GB or 3GB RAM and 16GB or 32GB storage, plus a microSD-card slot. The larger of the siblings is packing the new Snapdragon 450 teamed up with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage as well as the same up-to-2TB microSD-card slot.

With a stunning 18:9 and 6" screen, the HTC Desire 12+ gives you a bigger and better viewing experience to enjoy the things you love. pic.twitter.com/T73l9bQcNV — HTC (@htc) March 20, 2018

On the imaging front, the 12 is packing a 13-megapixel camera, while the 12+ gets a secondary 2MP lens for bokeh-based fun. The smaller device has a 5-megapixel selfie camera, a slight downgrade on the 12+'s 8-megapixel sensor, although both promise face detection.

Battery-wise, the smaller phone is packing a 2,730mAh cell, with the larger unit getting a slight bump to a 2,956mAh power pack. Rounding out the spec list is the usual collection of radios, including Cat 4 LTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, micro-USB port and GPS / Glonass modules. And, on the 12+, you'll find a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that isn't available on the smaller smartphone.

HTC Desire 12+ & Desire 12's elegant design is a tribute to our liquid surface heritage but with a new streamlined look. pic.twitter.com/tixe3y3082 — HTC (@htc) March 20, 2018

Unfortunately, HTC's slightly questionable marketing strategy has been to announce these phones globally, but not to talk about how you can actually buy one. The company told Engadget that pricing and availability will be down to each region, and won't give us concrete details on the color options. A representative did concede, however, that a gold option is one of the choices on the table -- the only option we want.