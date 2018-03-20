Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: IBM
save
Save
share

IBM's Watson-based voice assistant is coming to cars and smart homes

You'll find it in various devices in the future.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
15m ago in Internet
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
IBM

IBM has officially launched the Watson Assistant at its annual Think conference, and you might encounter it in various locations in the future. It's not tied to a single or even just a few products, you see -- IBM's partners can load it onto their cars, smart home devices, office gadgets, so on and so forth. In fact, one of its first partners Harman will demonstrate it at the event as a digital cockpit assistant aboard a Maserati GranCabrio, though the companies didn't elaborate on what it can do. Also, IBM released a Watson-powered voice assistant for cybersecurity early last year.

Developing...

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr