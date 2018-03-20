IBM's Watson-based voice assistant is coming to cars and smart homes

IBM has officially launched the Watson Assistant at its annual Think conference, and you might encounter it in various locations in the future. It's not tied to a single or even just a few products, you see -- IBM's partners can load it onto their cars, smart home devices, office gadgets, so on and so forth. In fact, one of its first partners Harman will demonstrate it at the event as a digital cockpit assistant aboard a Maserati GranCabrio, though the companies didn't elaborate on what it can do. Also, IBM released a Watson-powered voice assistant for cybersecurity early last year.