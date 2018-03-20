Instagram's shoppable posts spread to eight more countries

Naturally, the company is touting the effectiveness of the service so far. Lulus could credit 1,200 orders and over 100,000 sessions -- even if visitors didn't fork over money, they at least showed interest in the goods. And that's why you're likely to see these shoppable posts become relatively commonplace, even if you never once fork over cash. Instagram was already an advertising vehicle, and it's hard to imagine companies shying away now that you can do more than stare at photos of their offerings.