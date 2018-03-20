New York joins Massachusetts investigation of Facebook's data use

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced that her office was opening an investigation last weekend and she and Schneiderman aren't the only ones looking for answers. Congressional leaders have also demanded more information from Facebook as has the UK Parliament. The FTC is also reportedly conducting its own investigation. Facebook plans to brief Congress on its role in the scandal as early as this week.

"New Yorkers deserve answers, and if any company or individual violated the law, we will hold them accountable," Schneiderman said today.