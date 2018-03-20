Ubisoft fights off takeover by entertainment giant Vivendi

The Assassin's Creed developer successfully convinced Vivendi to sell all of its 30.5 million stocks -- that's 27.3 percent of Ubisoft's share capital -- and to agree not to acquire any within the next five years. Tencent has agreed to purchase 5.6 million shares at US$81 each, while the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has committed to buy 3.8 million. Ubisoft considers them both as long-term investors, but their purchase won't grant them a seat in the publisher's board. In addition, Ubisoft is buying millions of its own shares and selling millions more to various investors.

If you're wondering why Vivendi agreed to the deal, it might be because it's getting around $2.47 billion from the transactions, more than double the $919 million it paid for Ubisoft's stocks over the past few years. We doubt Ubisoft minds, especially since its deal with Tencent also comes with a partnership agreement that will widen its franchises' reach in China.