Show More Results

Latest in Security

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Twitter is the latest tech giant losing its security chief

He's leaving to start his own company.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
13m ago in Security
Comments
13 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Twitter spokesperson has confirmed that the company's chief information security officer Michael Coates, who joined in 2015, is leaving. As first reported by the The Verge, he announced the move internally three weeks ago and is leaving to start his own company.

There's a lot of attention on information security right now with Facebook's growing Cambridge Analytica mess topping headlines. But Coates' exit follows news of other InfoSec chiefs stepping down. Today, Google's director of information security engineering announced he's exiting after eleven years, while The New York Times learned two days ago that Facebook's security chief Alex Stamos would leave.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr